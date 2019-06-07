Honey Singh's new song is all about Punjabi Tadka and Hip-Hop

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media recently and announced the new song, a couple of days back and now, has shared more insights on the same.

After winning hearts from all across with Makhna, which was not only on the playlist of every other youth but has also crossed 200 million views mark, Yo Yo Honey Singh is yet to deliver a song which is a mixture of Bhangra and Hip-hop. The sensation took to his social media recently and announced the new song, a couple of days back and now, has shared more insights on the same.

Honey Singh who takes over the world with every song he creates- be it the International groove, his versatile choice of music or mixture of different genres, the music sensation will yet again present an Indian flavour and a tin of Hip-Hop to the audience very soon.

With the comeback song 'Makhna', Yo Yo Honey Singh has again cast his spell and the song has garnered a humongous response around the world witnessing 200 millions of views on YouTube. Makhna which released on 21st December under the Label T-series has been creating waves amongst the masses.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at recent Music Award held in Mumbai.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits after another massive milestone.

