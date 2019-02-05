How to travel to Europe when low on budget?

travel

Here are some tips on how travellers can enjoy incredible holidays in Europe without a hefty price tag

Lasting travel memories don't have to cost the earth. Mae Cheah, President, Trafalgar, Asia offers some tips on how travellers can enjoy incredible holidays in Europe without a hefty price tag.

Book early for your holiday

Especially for the big-ticket items: accommodation and flights, the earlier you book, the likelihood would be that you would probably have enjoyed the best savings available. This is because there is limited inventory for airplane seats, hotel rooms and even with tours. This results in prices increasing when space gets limited.

Lisbon

Travel in a Group

There are lots of perks to going on holiday with friends and family members. Whether you are triple sharing in a hotel room, or taking public transportation, there are usually more savings to be enjoyed if you are a group of 5 or more people.

Museum Entrance Fees

Most museums will charge entrance fees, so typically without proper planning, the costs can quickly escalate up. Many museums have free entry on a certain day of the week or in some instances, you can enter for free an hour before closing. For example, you can visit the Lourve in Paris for free every first Sunday of the month. Check the museums' websites to find out about free guided tours. Just be warned, there could possibly be long queues of tourists waiting to enter the museum, so be prepared to spend time waiting in line. For those headed to London, the British Museum, the National Gallery, Natural History Museum and the Tate all offer free admission.

View from the Top

In Europe, it is easy to enjoy views from above for free. In Spain and Portugal, look out for signs that have the word 'Miradora' ('Miradouro' in Portuguese) translates to 'beautiful view'. These are usually public parks that you can visit for a panoramic view of the city. Some places to consider: Miradouro de Santa Catarina in Lisbon, Portugal, and Tibidabo, home to the oldest Amusement Park in Spain offers magnificent views of Barcelona.

Italian Aperitivo

What better way to enjoy your holiday than to enjoy a glass of wine accompanied by some complimentary snacks! This is a great way to socialise with locals and people-watch! Typically, some bars all around Italy will offer evening aperitivo from 7 pm to 9 pm and in some places, they even offer a full meal replacement with a buffet.

Music Performances

There are many places where you can catch a free show without having to buy a ticket. There are always heaps of events and outdoor music festivals taking place throughout the year. Usually you can find a calendar of events on the official tourist website of the cities you are planning to visit that will keep you updated on what cultural events and activities are taking place.

Iconic Landmarks

Sightseeing in Lisbon on a Sunday is ideal as all city attractions are free. In Paris, visit the Sacre Couer Basilica in Montmarte for free, or access the St. Peter's Church in Munich for a great view of the city. Most of Rome's beautiful cathedrals are free to visit as well, such as St Peter's Basilica and for those who want to admire Roman Roman architecture with the crowds, Teatro di Marcello is a great alternative to visiting the Colosseum.

