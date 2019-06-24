Hyderabad woman praises Narendra Modi government after being rescued from Kuwait

national

The woman, identified as Rehana Begum, flew to Kuwait on January 25, 2019, and returned back to India on June 16, 2019.

Narendra Modi

A Hyderabad woman, who was tortured after being sent to Kuwait under false pretence, went on to thanks the Indian embassy and Narendra Modi government on Sunday after she was rescued.

"I would like to thank the Indian Embassy and Modi government for rescuing me from that hell. There are many agents here trying to dupe people. We should not believe anything these agents tell us," Rehana Begum told ANI.

"An agent had approached me and offered a beautician's job in a salon in Kuwait. He had said they will pay me Rs 30,000 per month. When I went there, they employed me as a housemaid and tortured me," the woman said.

"They used to thrash me and inflict burns on me. They did not even give me proper food or clothes," she said.

Rehana then managed to contact her daughter in India and informed her about the condition she was in. Her daughter then approached the Indian embassy, which brought her mother back to the country.

Inputs from ANI

