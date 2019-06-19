Imran Khan shares Rabindranath Tagore quote, says it is by Kahlil Gibran; Twitter trolls brutally

international

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social networking site Twitter to share an inspirational quote by Rabindranath Tagore with his followers but he attributed the same to Kahlil Gibran. Twitterati trolled him for the brutal mistake

Imran Khan. Pic/AFP

On June 19, 2019, former cricketer and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan became the center of trolls after the cricketer-turned-politician took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share an inspirational quote by Indian poet and musician Rabindranath Tagore.

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

Imran Khan posted a quote by Rabindranath Tagore on his official Twitter account but attributed the credit for the quote it to another writer by the name of Kahlil Gibran. The inspirational quote which Imran shared with his 9.8 million followers on Twitter read: I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy.

While sharing the quote with his followers, Imran tweeted: Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment.

As per Imran Khan's Twitter post, the popular quite is by Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran. But soon Imran got a reality check as the inspirational quote belongs to famous Indian poet and Nobel Prize-winner Rabindranath Tagore. The original quote by Rabindranath Tagore reads: I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

After sharing the quote on Twitter with his followers, the post amassed 4 thousand re-tweets and more than 15 thousand likes with nearly 2 thousand users taking to the comments section to share their views and give Imran a reality check.

Post sharing the quote on Twitter, netizens and twitter trolls were on point and left no stone unturned to call him out for quoting Rabindranath Tagore and attributing it to Kahlil Gibran. Here's how netizens and Twitterati trolled Pakistan PM Imran Khan brutally:

Prime Minister, I think these are Tagore’s words — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) June 19, 2019

During the "battle of Uhad" at the "border of Germany and Japan", a man named Rabindranath Tagore ran at "speed ki light" from then on.... he was known as Kahlil Gibran



Ø§ÛÂÙÂØ¬ ØªÛÂ ÙÂØ± Ø§ÛÂÙÂØ¬ Ø§ÛÂ Ø³Ø¦ÛÂ ..

ðÂÂÂ — MAS (@MuradAliSha) June 19, 2019

Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI. We all know #WhatsApp had a big role in getting you "selected" but stop putting the fwds u rcv there online, especially when they are false. Like this one, which has not been said by Kahlil Gibran but Rabindranath Tagore: https://t.co/UBcNSTmykv pic.twitter.com/ljdKlwuyJK — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) June 19, 2019

Rabindranath Tagore quoted, "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I woke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."



And PM of 'Naya Pakistan', Imran Khan thinks it is quoted by Gibran.ðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸Â#Pakistan, pls take care of yourself cause your PM has lost it! pic.twitter.com/hhmBJvD1Fu — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) June 19, 2019

From the person who won Asia’s first Nobel Prize - pic.twitter.com/irIn1qwsO7 — Velociraptor ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@raptorsworld) June 19, 2019

Another gem from Imran Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran pic.twitter.com/ggujgodKaZ — Observer (@upbeat_69) June 19, 2019

Sir, these are Rabindranath Tagore's words, not Khalil Jibran's.



I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. https://t.co/OVIkBdxh9c — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) June 19, 2019

