Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares another post, says 'I am healing'

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik has been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on her Instagram account of late. The latest one that she has shared with her fans on social media is about healing. This is what it read- "Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away. running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling." [SIC] And then she added, "I am healing." The post also read in the end- "Healing happens by feeling."

There have been speculations aplenty that actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage was on the rocks. While neither of them have given any official statement as yet, Avantika Malik's frequent cryptic social media posts have got netizens wondering about the couple's marital status.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He had a lot of success in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

Talking about the actor, who was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015, his friend Akshay Oberoi recently said in an interview, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West."

He added, "Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high."

