India's first terrorist was Nathuram Godse, says Kamal Haasan

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Aravakurichi: Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has stoked a possible controversy, saying free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu," referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing an election campaign here last night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

Kamal Haasan during campaigning in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu, yesterday: "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. First terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse." pic.twitter.com/LSDaNfOVK0 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said. Haasan said he had come here "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948. "Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian,

will proudly proclaim that," he added.

- Kamal Haasan — santhosh kottayi (@kottayimavoor) May 13, 2019 Mr. Kamal Hassan, just because you don't find anything against Hindu terrorism, so you name Godse as a 'Hindu terrorist'. Terrorist attack just happened few hours back in Burkina Faso, in the holy month of Ramzan killing the Christians doing their mass. https://t.co/aulvEDhWHd — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) May 13, 2019

Kamal hassan should learn history. He terms political assassin Nathuram Godse as a terrorist. Is this is not manipulation of history to win minority votes? When a Muslim terrorist kills someone they say terrorism has no religion. But suddenly Godse a 'terrorist' is a Hindu ð¤ — Srinivas Jayaprakash (@CustosLegis_Jay) May 13, 2019

Earlier too, Haasan had stoked a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism," which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits. Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

