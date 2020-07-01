Is Ileana D'Cruz single or in a relationship? Actress spills the beans in an Instagram chat with fans

Ileana D'Cruz has often slayed on her Instagram account. Her posts have always given her fans an insight into her emotional psyche and her demeanour. And she recently had a chat with her fans on Instagram and spilled the beans on a lot of things about herself.

The first question was- "When you don't do films, how do you keep yourself entertained?" She replied- "I watch films." Given the actress keeps sharing Instagram stories on her workout sessions, someone asked her for how many hours does she workout. This is what she had to say- "So I'm doing an online workout program and everyday is a different workout. So some days 1hr 15mins, Some days 45 mins, Some days 30, and then some days I just stretch." (sic)

Another fan asked her how many tattoos she has, she said she has five. When she was asked to show them, she shared a picture and wrote- "This one is my favourite. Represents my sisters and I." (sic) Have a look right here:

The question that got the most amusing and apt answer was this- "Are you single or in a relationship?" She replied, "Well aren't we nosey." (sic) This is for all those people who show too much curiosity in other people's affairs.

And lastly, one fan asked the meaning of her name. She shared a sunshine filter to answer it and as you may have guessed, she said it means sunshine. "Shining light, the bright one," (sic) the actress said. Here's the picture:

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance.

She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti. She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

