Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Chandni Sharma, Rrahul Sudhir test positive for COVID-19

Even after taking multiple precautions, COVID-19 has affected a lot of people including TV celebrities. From Himansh Kohli to Himani Shivpuri, several television celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. The latest to be diagnosed are Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Chandni Sharma, Rrahul Sudhir and Jay Zaveri.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rrahul Sudhir, who plays Vansh in the serial tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23. As per protocol, the entire cast and crew were tested. The results of Rrahul's co-stars Chandni Sharma and Jay Zaveri have come out positive. Director Noel Smith has been infected too. Speaking to the publication, a source close to the show said, "Since we have a sufficient bank of episodes, we could easily take a six-day break. The entire set has been fumigated and sanitised. We will resume shooting this week."

"We had the cast and crew that was present on the set with him tested immediately. In the meantime, the creative team is working out the story to accommodate his absence. Fortunately, we have a few episodes in the bank, so the story won't be compromised," the source continued.

The stars joins the long list of celebs infected by COVID-19. A few days back, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had taken to her Twitter account and informed her fans that she has been tested COVID-19 positive despite taking all the precautions. In the first tweet, she said, "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions .As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening." (sic)

In the second tweet, she wrote - "I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care." (sic).

Television star Shweta Tiwari had also stated in an interview that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She also revealed that she will now have to quarantine herself till October 1. She's currently seen on the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also stars Varun Badola. Similarly, actress Disha Parmar has also tested COVID-positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

