It: Chapter Two teaser out! Film set to release in India on September 6

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader-starrer It: Chapter Two teaser trailer was released by the makers on Thursday night.

Jessica Chastain in a still from It: Chapter Two teaser

The teaser of much-awaited It: Chapter Two was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on their official YouTube channel on Thursday night. The sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster "It" is set to release in India on September 6. Titled It: Chapter Two, the film has been directed by Andy Muschietti and features an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean and Bill Skarsgard.

The first film, also directed by Muschietti, followed the first half of Stephen King's eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown (Skarsgard) and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. The sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown after 27 years as adults and face Pennywise once again.

Watch It: Chapter Two teaser trailer

Gary Dauberman has adapted King's novel for the film. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are the producers on the project. Executive producers are Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are the executive producers. It: Chapter Two will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

