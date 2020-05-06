Janhvi Kapoor dreams of being in nature's lap during lockdown

Treating fans with glamorous look and a picturesque valley, Bollywood's beauty queen Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback picture clicked in the nature's lap. The star kid, who made her Bollywood debut with the hit flick 'Dhadak,' took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is wearing a yellow and white coloured off-shoulder gown.

In the picture, Kapoor is seen lying down at the top of a lush-green hill while the rest of the valley in the background with the hues of rainbow further added to the aesthetics of the picture. In the caption of the picture, the 23-year-old actor said that her dreams these days resemble the picture.

"This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt," she captioned the picture. Like all other Bollywood celebrities, Kapoor too is currently staying inside her house following the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

