Jimmy Sheirgill, not Randeep Hooda for Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut Ganit?

Randeep Hooda refused to get rid of his facial fuzz, which he has been sporting for over two years for Rajkumar Santoshi's long-in-the-making The Battle Of Saragarhi

Jimmy Sheirgill, Iulia Vantur and Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is said to be no longer part of Prem R Soni's film, which marks Iulia Vantur's acting debut in Bollywood. Apparently, Randeep refused to get rid of his facial fuzz, which he has been sporting for over two years for Rajkumar Santoshi's long-in-the-making The Battle Of Saragarhi. Buzz is that Jimmy Sheirgill will now star opposite the Romanian anchor-actor.

Talking about Iulia Vantur, she is making her Bollywood debut as an actor in Prem R Soni's Ganit. The filmmaker is considered to be close to Salman Khan. Soni's films include Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009), which starred Sallu and Kareena Kapoor, and Preity Zinta's Ishkq In Paris (2013).

Iulia had done an item number, Ummbakkum, in O Teri (2008), which was produced by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. After singing in Bollywood, Iulia Vantur was keen on acting. And looks like, Salman Khan's close pals are making sure his 'close friend' gets the chance to live her dream.

Iulia even crooned numbers like 'Party Chale On and Selfish for the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Asked if she felt like an outsider or if Bollywood has welcomed her with open arms, Iulia said, recently, "The industry has been very warm. They (industry people) met me before I started singing so they knew me initially as a person... What I like about India take me for who I am."

