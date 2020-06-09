From Jack Sparrow to Willy Wonka: The many faces of Johnny Depp

To be versatile is a skill. To adopt a different look and live the character is Johnny Depp. From Captain Jack Sparrow to Willy Wonka, the myriad of faces have only one thing in common - Johnny Depp.

As Hollywood's chameleon turns 57 today, we look back at the times he experimented with his looks to fit into the shoes of his characters.

Character: Captain Jack Sparrow - 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise (2003-present)

There's only one reason why 'Pirates of the Caribbean' is one of the most popular film franchises. Johnny Depp! Despite his braided hair, shabby wardrobe and scruffy look, he turned out to be everyone's favourite and made his character, Captain Jack Sparrow, a memorable one. He earned 2 Golden Globe nominations and 1 Oscar nomination for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean films. The most recent film from the series was released in 2017 titled Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Character: Titular role in 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Pic/YouTube

Johnny Depp plays the titular role of Edward Scissorhands in this romantic dark fantasy directed by Tim Burton. The film depicts the story of an artificial man named Edward, an unfinished creation, who has scissors for hands. Edward is taken in by a family and he ends up falling in love with their teenage daughter portrayed by Winona Ryder. Johnny Depp earned a Golden Globe nomination for his melancholic performance.

Character: The Mad Hatter - 'Alice In Wonderland' (2010)

Pic/YouTube

Johnny Depp plays Tarrant Hightopp, The Mad Hatter, in this movie based on English author Lewis Carroll's 1865 fantasy novel 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' and its 1871 sequel 'Through the Looking-Glass'. Johnny Depp brings out a human side to the strangeness of the character that the Mad Hatter is.

Character: Sweeney Todd - 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Pic/YouTube

Johnny Depp delivers a horrifying performance as a barber who murders his customers out of vengeance. He took singing lessons to prepare for his role in 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'. Johnny Depp won the Golden Globe award and earned himself an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Character: Willy Wonka - 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Pic/Santa Banta

Johnny Depp plays Willy Wonka in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', a musical adventure film directed by Tim Burton, based on the 1964 British book of the same name by Roald Dahl. He makes the audience sympathise with him by portraying a reclusive chocolate mogul in search of an heir, friends and family. Johnny earned a Golden Globe nomination for his eccentric performance.

Character: Tonto - The Lone Ranger (2013)



Picture courtesy/Instagram

This Gore Verbinski directed western action film, which is based on a radio series of the same name. The film starred Johnny Depp as Tonto, the narrator of the events and Armie Hammer as John Reid, The Lone Ranger. The character wears black-and-white face paint and a deceased crow on his head. According to Depp, the inspiration for the costume was a painting entitled I Am Crow by Kirby Sattler.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news