Kajol's oops moment at a mall in Mumbai; Video goes viral

Kajol was walking towards a beauty store, which was being launched by her, when she took a tumble to the floor

Kajol

Kajol had an oops moment at a mall in Kurla on Thursday. The actor, who was wearing heels, suddenly lost her balance.

She was walking towards a beauty store, which was being launched by her, when she took a tumble to the floor.

The security guards came to her rescue. The sporting Kads regained her composure quickly and luckily escaped unhurt.

At the event, Kajol said people should stop fixating on the set beauty standards as everybody is made beautifully and individually. Asked about her stance on actresses speaking up about women being objectified and speaking up against body shaming, Kajol told, "My stance over it is that we just need to stop fixating on it so much and we need to stop paying so much attention to it. I think everybody is made beautifully and individually. The day we start seeing our beauty is when others will start seeing it as well."

The actress, who is associated with Olay Total Effects, says life "keeps her busy". "My family keeps me busy, my work keeps me busy. I'm doing a film, a lot of ads, and a whole bunch of other things. So I'm happy with the way things are going right now."

