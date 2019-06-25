Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli issued summons

crime

Four summons issued - Aaditya Pancholi Vs Kangana Ranaut, Aaditya Pancholi Vs Rangoli Chandel, Zarina Wahab Vs Kangana Ranaut, Zarina Vahab VS Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut

The Andheri metropolitan court issued a summon to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on the criminal defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017. "There were four summons issued, one Aditya Pancholi Vs Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Pancholi Vs Rangoli Chandel and Zarina Wahab Vs Kangana Ranaut and Zarina Vahab VS Rangoli Chandel," stated Aditya's lawyer Shreya Srivastava. A summon is a document that tells a defendant that he or she is being sued and asserts the power of the court to hear and determine the case. It is a form of a legal process that commands the defendant to appear before the court on a specific day and to answer the complaint made by the plaintiff.

"The next hearing in the matter is on 26th July, where the actress is supposed to be present for the case," Srivastava added. In 2017, Aditya Pancholi and his wife have filed four criminal defamation cases against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for defaming him and his wife on a national TV, whereas Rangoli took to social media website, Twitter to make sensational allegations against Aditya.

Kangana Ranaut had alleged in the past that she was in an abusive relationship with Pancholi when she was a newbie in Bollywood. Aditya Pancholi told Midday, " She has malign my image and that of my family by calling me a women abuser without having any proof. I decided to fight back against the allegations."

