Zarina Wahab on Aditya-Kangana controversy: Can't accuse of rape because relationship has ended

Zarina Wahab has spoken about Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi's controversy, where Kangana had accused Pancholi of rape, while they were in a live-in relationship, a decade ago

Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi were in a live-in relationship a decade ago, and reportedly after parting ways, the former accused Pancholi of raping her while they were together. Zarina said that the laws for live-in relationships should be stringent. Talking about it, she told Deccan Chronicle, "You can't be in relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It's just not right."

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had filed an application with the Versova police station stating that Aditya Pancholi had exploited her sister a decade ago. Post which, Aditya Pancholi filed a counter application stating that Ranaut's lawyer has been threatening to file a rape case against him.

Aditya had also filed a defamation case against Kangana when she publicly accused him of sexually abusing her when she was new to the film industry. The actress also said that he kept her restricted to that house, so much so, that she had to jump off the first floor of the building.

It was in 2017 that Kangana Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui tweeted, "Pancholi can prove his innocence in court and not by misusing our silence or by misrepresenting facts to the media. The investigation is on by the police, he should have respected that," said Siddiqui.

At one of the events when Ranaut's former beau was asked about this whole fiasco, he had stated, referring to Ranaut, "The industry has given you so much, you should be thankful to God. You should try to help people instead of ruining the image of senior actors and directors. Who are you? You are nobody. You are an okay actor."

