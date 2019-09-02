Kareena Kapoor does her morning workout; Taimur Ali Khan watches in awe

bollywood

In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen doing yoga while Taimur Ali Khan is watching his mommy dearest. It's a proof how her little lad is also a morning person like Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in a still from the video.

It was a regular Sunday morning for Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she was doing her morning routine of working out. Her workout, as we can see in the video, included of yoga and weight lifts. As Kareena did the 'suryanamaskars' (a popular form of yoga), one can see a few gym equipment lying around, like the kettlebell, dumbbells, and a treadmill positioned near the window. The ambience suggests that she is working out at home with her little son, Taimur Ali Khan by her side.

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seated on the treadmill in a cute white tee and shorts as he overlooks mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan working out. Well, we must say, the 38-year-old is an inspiration to many to stay fit and active. In those black sports attire, Kareena screams hotness.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram Cool #taimuralikhan sits on the treadmill âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onAug 31, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

Well, this video proves that like mommy Kareena, baby Taimur, too, is a morning person. On the post shared by this user, actress Zareen Khan commented saying that she was confused as to whom to look at. "Very confused whom to look at."

A few days ago, Taimur Ali Khan surprised his mother Kareena on the sets of Dance India Dance. Their photos from the set were circulated on social media. While the Jab We Met actress was seated on a sofa, Taimur was buried in her arms and looked at peace there.

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur were on an extended vacation in London. The family returned to the Bay a few days ago, and since then, pictures of Taimur have started doing the rounds. Well, his pictures from London park playing with parents, cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan were also bliss to watch.

The family extended their trip as Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, and Saif was busy with Jawaani Jaaneman. The Veere Di Wedding actress plays the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. Apart from these projects, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan's projects, his web series' Sacred Games season 2 is streaming on Netflix. He will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan, where he portrays the role of a Naga sadhu. Laal Kaptaan is a revenge drama written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres of October 11, 2019.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar feels Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is future of Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates