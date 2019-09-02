Kareena Kapoor does her morning workout; Taimur Ali Khan watches in awe
In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen doing yoga while Taimur Ali Khan is watching his mommy dearest. It's a proof how her little lad is also a morning person like Kareena
It was a regular Sunday morning for Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she was doing her morning routine of working out. Her workout, as we can see in the video, included of yoga and weight lifts. As Kareena did the 'suryanamaskars' (a popular form of yoga), one can see a few gym equipment lying around, like the kettlebell, dumbbells, and a treadmill positioned near the window. The ambience suggests that she is working out at home with her little son, Taimur Ali Khan by her side.
In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seated on the treadmill in a cute white tee and shorts as he overlooks mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan working out. Well, we must say, the 38-year-old is an inspiration to many to stay fit and active. In those black sports attire, Kareena screams hotness.
Take a look at the video here:
Well, this video proves that like mommy Kareena, baby Taimur, too, is a morning person. On the post shared by this user, actress Zareen Khan commented saying that she was confused as to whom to look at. "Very confused whom to look at."
A few days ago, Taimur Ali Khan surprised his mother Kareena on the sets of Dance India Dance. Their photos from the set were circulated on social media. While the Jab We Met actress was seated on a sofa, Taimur was buried in her arms and looked at peace there.
Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur were on an extended vacation in London. The family returned to the Bay a few days ago, and since then, pictures of Taimur have started doing the rounds. Well, his pictures from London park playing with parents, cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan were also bliss to watch.
The family extended their trip as Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, and Saif was busy with Jawaani Jaaneman. The Veere Di Wedding actress plays the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. Apart from these projects, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.
Speaking about Saif Ali Khan's projects, his web series' Sacred Games season 2 is streaming on Netflix. He will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan, where he portrays the role of a Naga sadhu. Laal Kaptaan is a revenge drama written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres of October 11, 2019.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar feels Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is future of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor was in London (her favourite holiday destination) with her son Taimur Ali Khan, family members including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and friends. Pictures from their vacation did the rounds on the internet and trust us when we say they are too cute to handle. (All photos/Instagram account of Taimur Ali Khan's Fan Club)
This particular picture of cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sharing an adorable moment in a park in London went viral. The two toddlers looked super cute in one frame! Taimur had on a blue t-shirt and striped white shorts, while little Inaaya sported a white T-shirt and a pair of denims.
Rannvijay and wife Prianka Singha's baby, Kainaat was also with Kareena and family.
In picture (L to R): Prianka Singha, Kainaat Singha, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan had an awesome time at Willow's Activity farm in London. Prianka Singha shared a few photos on her Instagram story.
Recently, Soha Ali Khan, while talking about Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's bond, said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."
In picture: Soha Ali Khan chilling with the 'Chillar Party' in London
Another cute incident that Soha Ali Khan shared about her nephew Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya was, "Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other."
In picture: Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan
Inaaya already has a fan following who cannot get enough of her adorable pictures. From her outings with Taimur to her pictures from play sessions, Inaaya is a favourite of the paparazzi too. This particular picture where the duo is seen watering plants went viral too.
Another cute click! Taimur Ali Khan, Kainaat Singh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Prianka and Soha in the frame. We wonder why Bebo is missing though!
That's Kainaat and Taimur Ali Khan seen trying to milk a cow (well, not a real one).
Soha Ali Khan shared a super-adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at farm animals at a farm. While Inaaya is standing quietly behind the fence watching the horse, Taimur looks to be in a mischievous mood. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture and wrote: "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries (sic)"
Taimur Ali Khan was seen bonding with Kainaat too at the farm in London. Seen in this picture are the little ones feeding goats at Willows Activity Farms. Prianka shared this picture on Instagram and captioned: Old MacDonald had a farm ... but we went to Willows instead. One of the best day trips with the kids so far.
Another candid click of Tim and Kainaat as they indulge in one of the farm activities!
Well, Karisma Kapoor also celebrated her 45th birthday in London with family. Tim and Kareena, before joining Soha Ali Khan and Prianka Singha, spent some time with Karisma, Babita, and family!
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are having a gala time in London. Thanks to Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, the family has been sharing more of Tim and Inni's cute photos from their vacay. Take a look
