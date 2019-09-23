Kareena, Saif to send Taimur Ali Khan to boarding school?

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the two-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer.

Recently while talking about Taimur's future in Romedy Now's chat show, Kareena revealed that she and Saif have considered sending Taimur to a boarding school. Speaking about the decision, Pinkvilla quoted the actress, "We both are pretty much in for it. The life in Mumbai, the life we have in the movies might push us to the point. Right now, I can't have people trailing him around. It just bothers me when people say, 'oh I look at Taimur's picture and it makes me happy' I find it little weird also because I don't look at other kids' pictures and say it makes me happy. It is just the way I am."

The portal further quoted her, "It will be great if he can have a normal life, though we are trying as much as we can."

In the same interview, Kareena also talked about Taimur's favourite question. She said, "He keeps asking (imitating the Taimur's voice) 'Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai'... like ten times in a day he keeps asking 'Abba Kidhar Hai'. I'm like, he's in the bathroom."

Bebo is currently is at the Pataudi Palace where she celebrated her 39th birthday with family. Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a video which tells the tale of family celebration. Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Kareena can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes. She was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, paired with chunky golden accessories and a high-bun. Apart from this, she also shared a picture Kareena and Saif sealing the night with a kiss of love.

Speaking about her professional commitments, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Apart from this project, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

