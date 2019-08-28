Saif Ali Khan on Taimur making Bollywood debut: There's just no chance on Earth

bollywood

While fans were all excited to watch Taimur Ali Khan on the big screen, daddy Saif Ali Khan has put the speculation on rest.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan clicked together. Image courtesy: Yogen Shah

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the two-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer.

There was widespread speculation that the munchkin will make a special appearance in mother Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film, Good News. According to the buzz, Taimur had even shot for few scenes with featured Kareena Kapoor and actor Akshay Kumar.

However, now, daddy Saif Ali Khan has put the speculation on rest. While fans were all excited to watch little Tim with Kareena on the silver screen, Saif laughed off all the rumour by saying "there's no chance on earth."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Race actor said, "I am really surprised. Some people don't know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There's just no chance on Earth. We are not like that."

"We don't celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something," he concluded.

Saif is trying to keep his son from the prying eyes of paparazzi. Recently, when the photographers went clickety-click on seeing the little one with Saif near their residence, his father warned them off saying, "Enough, you're not supposed to do that". Saif also said to one of the photographers, "Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised."

Saif had also said that he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid Taimur Ali Khan disturbing. Speaking to IANS, he had said, "I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing, to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games. The second season of the series, co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, finds his character Sartaj Singh in a better headspace as he battles life issues with greater precision and shoulders more responsibilities at work. Apart from the above, recently, he wrapped up the shooting Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit comedy-drama Hindi Medium. Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Takht by Karan Johar in her kitty.

