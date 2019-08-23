Watch Video: Saif Ali Khan rebukes photographers for taking pictures of Taimur

bollywood

Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped taking a stroll near their residence. When the photographers went clickety-click on seeing the little one, his father warned them off.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, is paparazzi's favourite kid. Be it playing football, basketball and even horse-riding, the little munchkin never fails to grab headlines.

The kiddo recently returned to India after enjoying a long vacation with his parents in London. Pictures and videos of the tiny tot's shenanigans kept the internet amused. Upon returning to Mumbai, the toddler couldn't keep his emotions in check as he smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

However, it seems the frequent media attention given to the little nawab has irked his dad Saif Ali Khan. On Thursday, Saif and Taimur were snapped taking a stroll near their residence. When the photographers went clickety-click on seeing the little one, his father warned them off saying, "Enough, you’re not supposed to do that". Saif also said to one of the photographers, "Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised."

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Check it out:

This isn't the first time Saif has stopped photographers from clicking pictures of his son. A few months ago, when photographers were clicking photos of Taimur, an irked Saif said, "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)." When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said: "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, take them, it's weird to pose)."

Saif has also said that he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid Taimur Ali Khan disturbing. Speaking to IANS, he had said, I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing, to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games which dropped online on August 15. Apart from the above, recently, he wrapped up the shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu. He is also looking forward to the release of Laal Kaptaan. The makers released the first look teaser of the actor from the movie on the occasion of Saif's birthday. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in Navdeep Singh's upcoming revenge drama.

