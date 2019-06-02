Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at an event in Mumbai

bollywood

As soon as Kartik Aryan stepped out from his car, he was surrounded by a large number of fans who wanted to click selfies and interact with him. Needless to say, the charming actor sweetly obliged to their request, as he always does

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding the wave of success and ruling the hearts of millions. The heartthrob's popularity among the masses is sky-rocketing and his fan base is growing by leaps and bounds every single day.

Recently, we witnessed the craze about the Luka Chuppi star at one of the biggest malls in Mumbai, where the actor was present to unveil the latest collection of Mufti, a brand that he endorses.

However, the young rising star of B-town was completely unaware of the horde of people waiting for him inside the mall and was pleasantly surprised to see that so many of his fans had gathered for him. Upon hearing that Kartik Aaryan would be present at the mall to unveil the latest collection of of the brand, all his fans had reached the mall to catch a glimpse of him. The mall was packed with thousands of his fans, who wouldn't stop hooting and cheering for him. To witness this craze for Aaryan was a spectacle to watch out for. Kartik interacted with the crowd and even invited a few of them on stage.

Kartik's fans not only gave him a warm welcome but also showered him with so much love that he was simply overwhelmed by their affection. After all the nation's heartthrob deserves all the love, adulation and success.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, which featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

