Keep calm, Korea on

There is a reason why kimchi is synonymous with Korean food. "We have it at every meal," says chef Boo Kwang Kim, an expert in the cuisine. But there's of course a lot more to it, and Kim will reveal his tips at a workshop this weekend, where he will teach participants three dishes — kimchi fried rice, mushroom bulgogi, and doenjang jjigae.

He tells us ahead of the event that some of the staples you need in your kitchen for Korean food include soy, sesame, gojuchujang (fermented chilli paste) and doenjang (soybean paste).

The most popular marinades, he adds, are bulgogi and kalbi, which are both soy-based. And coming back to kimchi, there are several varieties such as fresh, fermented or pickled. The fermented version can be funky to taste. "But I'd say the funkier the better!"

Kim ends.

Scallion Pancake

Kim says that this dish can be paired with absolutely anything, and even eaten on its own or dipped in soy sauce. "Growing up, this was one of my favourite traditional Korean recipes," he confesses.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

5 whole eggs

1 litre of water

70 gm scallions, chopped

20 ml sesame oil

Method

1. Mix the ingredients and let it sit for a few minutes.

2. Heat a sauté pan with a little oil.

3. Pour the batter over the pan in a layer.

4. Cook for a few minutes till golden-brown at the bottom and then turn it over to cook the other side similarly.

5. Serve with some soy sauce.

