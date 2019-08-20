Khayyam Last Rites: Full state honours for the legendary music composer

bollywood

Legendary music composer Khayyam, known for his music in classic films like Umrao Jaan, passed away on August 19, 2019. Khayyam Saab was laid to rest with full state honours on August 20.

Legendary music composer Khayyam. Pic/mid-day archives

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, popularly known simply as Khayyam, known for his much-loved music in iconic films like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhie, passed away on August 19, in Mumbai. The veteran music composer was admitted in a hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, and was in a critical condition due to lung infection.

Gulzar along with Vishal Bhardwaj, Sonu Nigam, Tabassum and a number of other renowned Bollywood personalities arrived to pay their last respects to the musical genius. Khayyam was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai. (All pictures/Sameer Markande, Yogen Shah)

Khayyam Saab was accorded full state honours

Khayyam began his career in music at the tender age of 17 from Ludhiana. He got his first big break in the hit Umrao Jaan through which he made a permanent place in the Hindi film industry.

Khayyam's wife, Jagjit Kaur

Khayyam Saab started off his musical career by composing as Sharmaji of the Sharmaji-Varmaji composer duo. The pair created music for the 1948 film, Heer Ranjha. But after the Partition, his partner, Rahman Varma left Bombay.

Gulzar came to offer condolences to Khayyam Saab's family at his Juhu home

Khayyam's funeral started from his Juhu residence and made its way to the Four Bungalows Kabrastan. He will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute.

Friends and relatives pay their last respects to Khayyam



Here are a few others from the film fraternity who came in to pay their last respects to Khayyam Saab:



Poonam Dhillon

Raza Murad

Sonu Nigam

Besides these Bollywood celebrities, popular TV presenter Tabassum also arrived to pay her last respects. The veteran music composer had turned 92 in February, and instead of celebrating his birthday, he donated Rs 500,000 to the family members of the soldiers who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

Khayyam Saab, who was getting honoured at his residence by Big Urdu Awards told the media, "I am feeling really sad with what has happened in Pulwama, so I didn't feel like celebrating my birthday. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I hope the Indian government will solve these issues. We have decided to donate Rs 500,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and we are trying to donate more funds through our trust to support martyrs' families."



