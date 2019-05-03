Kiara Advani gets trolled for her haircut video, fans call it publicity gimmick

bollywood

"You got your haircut yesterday and now you're endorsing a hair product with extensions? Did I misunderstand anything here?" commented a fan on Kiara Advani's video. "Chhote baal bade kaise ho gaye," wrote another

As expected, the video that Kiara Advani shared on Instagram in which she is seen cutting her locks, was just a marketing gimmick for a brand endorsement. Actors often resort to such tactics to arouse curiosity amongst the audience. The actor had written, "Guilty as charged. Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution (sic)."

On Thursday, May 2, at a product launch, Kiara Advani was seen sporting a long mane, and the actor found herself being trolled. "That's a wig in the video," read one comment on her post. "Hopefully that wig wasn't too expensive," read another comment.

Others wondered what made her resort to such drastic measures and upload that haircut video. "You got your haircut yesterday and now you're endorsing a hair product with extensions? Did I misunderstand anything here?" wrote a fan. Chhote baal bade kaise ho gaye," (How did your short hair grow so fast?) wrote another.

Talking about her professional stint, Kiara is on a roll with big-budget movies including the Kanchana remake, titled Laaxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Good News with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

