Kidnapper shoots himself after abducting child in Uttar Pradesh

Published: May 22, 2019, 14:13 IST | mid-day online desk

During the operation, the police tracked the suspect in Bhadohi, who shot himself in panic on seeing the cops. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police

Uttar Pradesh: A person, who had allegedly kidnapped the six-year-old son of his former employer shot himself after police arrived to nab him. The man later succumbed to his injuries. The accused identified as Sanjay Yadav, had kidnapped the boy in Prayagraj from his school's gymnastic hall in Civil Lines area on Tuesday. He then called the minor's family and demanded Rs 3 crore as ransom, police said.

The family registered a complaint with the police, following which a manhunt was initiated. During the operation, the police tracked the suspect in Bhadohi, who shot himself in panic on seeing the cops. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. The accused was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

