Kidnapper shoots himself after abducting child in Uttar Pradesh

crime

During the operation, the police tracked the suspect in Bhadohi, who shot himself in panic on seeing the cops. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Uttar Pradesh: A person, who had allegedly kidnapped the six-year-old son of his former employer shot himself after police arrived to nab him. The man later succumbed to his injuries. The accused identified as Sanjay Yadav, had kidnapped the boy in Prayagraj from his school's gymnastic hall in Civil Lines area on Tuesday. He then called the minor's family and demanded Rs 3 crore as ransom, police said.

Prayagraj: A child was abducted by former driver of his father's car y'day evening from his school's gymnastic hall; was rescued in the night by police in Bhadohi. Accused who had demanded Rs 3 cr as ransom, shot himself in panic on seeing the police & succumbed to his injuries pic.twitter.com/4FG60uztY8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2019

A 5 year old child was kidnapped from Prayagraj today evening followed by a ransom demand of 3 crores. DGP UP OP Singh personally monitored the case & synergised t effort of various teams due to which Prayagraj Police have safely recovered the child after a hot chase of sev. Kms. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 21, 2019

The family registered a complaint with the police, following which a manhunt was initiated. During the operation, the police tracked the suspect in Bhadohi, who shot himself in panic on seeing the cops. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. The accused was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

