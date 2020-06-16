Koena Mitra: Sushant is not the first one, many like him in the industry

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His demise came as a shock to the industry, and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a lot of other actors condoled his demise on social media.

Now speaking to Times of India, Koena Mitra has stated how he was a bright and successful actor and how the industry treated him as an outsider. Speaking to the daily, she said, "Sushant was such a bright guy, good looking actor and he succeeded with good films. Despite that, I read a statement that he was treated like an outsider, not invited to parties and weddings."

She added, "A lot of people have experienced this, he is not the first one. The film industry will not treat you like family till the time your family doesn't belong to the industry or if you are not a camp follower. It's pretty sad. He's not the first one and there are many such Sushants in our industry." She also spoke about how the industry has changed over the years and how it panders to groupism.

She said, "Bollywood is no more about celebrating art. The culture, fashion and lifestyle is more popular. Bollywood lifestyle is more popular than substantial films and then comes groupism and friendship where friends are expected to work for free. There are a lot of bread snatchers in our industry, so much that they will snatch the last piece of bread from your mouth and leave you hungry just to do favours to their camp."

She revealed people who have been mourning his demise on social media mocked him for being a television actor. She stated, "Those writing essays mourning his death used to mock him because he was a TV star. There is discrimination we have in our industry. If you are from the fashion industry, models can't do anything, if you are from the TV industry, they say you don't have a standard, are not of the same category."

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held on June 15 at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium and his co-stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao came to pay their last respects.

Rajput was a fine actor and a successful star. He displayed his blazing versatility with one drastic film and character choice after another in films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

