Kolkata 47-yr-old held for sending libellous e-mails to Tata group

The arrested accused has been identified as Pijushkanti Ray, 47, a resident of Kolkata



Representational Image

The Mumbai cyber cell on Monday finally managed to nab the man who was sending defamatory and threatening e-mails sent to the Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services (TMIBAS).

The arrested accused has been identified as Pijushkanti Ray, 47, a resident of Kolkata. He was arrested after cops tracked down the origin point from where he was sending the e-mails with help from Google India.

Ray was using 26 different e-mail ids for sending defamatory mails to the company and its top brass. He was operating out of Kolkata. On Tuesday, he was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody till May 24.

According to police officials, Tata officials had written to the cyber cell last year, after which they approached Bombay High Court. HC had asked cops to investigate the case. This year, the cyber cell registered an FIR against unknown person(s) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. HC had then directed Mumbai police to constitute a special team to probe allegations of defamatory e-mails received by TMIBAS.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates