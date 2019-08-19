Konkona Sen Sharma to showcase life of a cabaret queen in web series

web-series

Sensharma to direct web series on Arati Das, who was dubbed Queen of Cabaret in Bengal's capital during the '60s

Konkona Sen Sharma

A Death In The Gunj proved that Konkona Sensharma is as gifted a director as she is an actor. Two years after the haunting debut drama, she is ready to wield the directorial baton again — this time, for a web series on Arati Das, better known as Miss Shefali, who ruled as the 'Queen of Cabaret' in Kolkata. The show will also weave in the politics of West Bengal during the '60s and '70s in the narrative.



Confirming the development, Sensharma tells mid-day, "The era of post-Partition and pre-liberalisation fascinated me. Since I am from Kolkata, I have been aware of the subject and her unique story." Known to carve spirited female characters, it isn't surprising when she says that Das' independent streak resonated with her. "[In Das], we have a female protagonist who decided to live life on her own terms. That is right up my alley."

Arati Das

Das shot to fame in the late '60s as she performed at the then-famous Firpo's Hotel in Chowringhee. She considered Helen her guru and had the privilege of working with Satyajit Ray. Ask her if these characters will earn a place in her story, and she says, "We are still developing the script and finalising the cast. I haven't met Arati but she is aware that we are working on this subject; the makers have taken the necessary rights for making the show. We plan to roll early next year."

Ready to dive into the digital space with the Zee Studios venture, Sensharma believes the transition from films to web has been organic. "At the end of the day, I want to tell good stories irrespective of the platform."

