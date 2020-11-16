Krushna Abhishek on Govinda: I had a strong relationship with him, the enmity has affected me badly

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's relationship was strained when the latter joked about how he has kept the veteran actor as his uncle. It has been almost four years and a reconciliation is yet to be on the cards. The Hero No. 1 actor was the guest on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and Abhishek was missing from the same.

In an interview with Times of India, he spoke about his absence, how he had a strong relationship with Govinda and how the enmity has affected him badly. He said, "I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth."

Also Read: Reconciliation On The Cards For Govinda And Nephew Krushna Abhishek?

He added, "Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations. I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it's difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offense to my jokes."

Abhishek also revealed how he called him when his twins were in the hospital and how there was no response from his side. He revealed, "They didn't even come to see my twins in the hospital, not even when one of them was fighting for his life. I did call him, but there was no response. How long can I keep trying to resolve our issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding!"

He continued, "Of course, it hurts, but if he doesn't want to see me, I, too, don't want to meet him. Only Kapil can resolve the differences between us. However, we don't repeat celebrities so easily. So, I guess this might happen only in 2021."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek: Yes, I Am Govinda's Nephew But He Doesn't Work In Place Of Me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news