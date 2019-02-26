Kunal Kemmu: I do not want to transfer my aspirations to Inaaya

television

Making his web debut with web series Abhay, Kunal Kemmu on how the medium offers an advantage over films; the actor also spoke about his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu

He is no stranger to the big screen, having started his career as a child artiste. After 26 years in Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu has now graduated to the digital medium. In a chat the actor talks about his web debut on Zee5, and the joy of exploring new avenues.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You've branched out to a new medium and genre with Abhay.

The show gave me a break from the comic roles I have been doing. It marks my comeback to playing intense characters. Secondly, I enjoy crime-related and investigative shows. The series tackles a new case in every episode, and yet, each crime is somehow connected to the protagonist's personal life.

What made you explore the digital space?

It was an instinctive call. OTT platforms have suddenly blown up and will only become bigger in the near future. Initially, people were not sure of how the medium functioned as a business model and whether it would bring returns. Shows like Sacred Games, Rangbaaz and Mirzapur are only the beginning. The demand is huge. As we move ahead, the changes that the platform can bring [in the entertainment space] will be evident.

How different is the experience from headlining a film?

A web show offers you a longer commitment with your role. Since I have seven hours to live the part compared to the two hours in a film, I can get into the skin of the character. Other than that, it still feels as if I'm on a film set, owing to the atmosphere and the kind of technicians we have on board.

Does it free you from the Friday test?

The best part of releasing shows your on OTT platforms is that they do not depend on a Friday. It gives makers the leeway to fidget with the budget. The math of a digital platform is different since it is based on subscribers.

Moving to films, you seem to have found your comfort zone in multi-starrers.

It's a relief when the film does not rest on your shoulders. But ultimately, it's the story that attracts me. A film like Golmaal would only work with an ensemble cast. So, it is as much Ajay's [Devgn] film as it is Arshad's [Warsi] or mine. But I do have a solo release in May. I am trying to explore it all because no one knows what kind of films work at the box office.

Considering you started your career as a child actor, would you be open to Inaaya starting off young?

I don't want to take decisions on my daughter's behalf. I want her to do everything she likes. All I want to do is give her access — let her read, act, travel and do whatever she hopes to. I want to stand on the sidelines and support her every decision. I don't want to transfer my aspirations to her. She has started walking and can say the word 'blue'. She is training us to be parents.

