Lack of fitting spacesuits leads to scrapping of all-women spacewalk

international

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled to conduct the historic spacewalk on March 29

Astronaut Anne McClain working on the International Space StationÃ¢Â€Â™s Port-4 truss structure. Pic/AFP

NASA's plan to conduct the first all-female spacewalk this month had to be scrapped after the crew aboard the International Space Station encountered an unexpected setback - the lack of well-fitting spacesuits, said the US space agency.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled to conduct the historic spacewalk on March 29. However, after McClain conducted her first spacewalk on March 22, she realised that a medium-size hard upper torso fits her best. Since only one medium-size torso can be made ready by March 29, Koch will wear it. No difference exists in a male's or female's suit, but female astronaut usually require a smaller size.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates