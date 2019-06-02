Leopard cub with paralysis due to injuries rescued in Igatpuri; returns safely into wild

national

A female leopard cub was left paralysed after falling victim to a road accident was brought for medical care to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre and after months of extensive medical treatment and physiotherapy, the cub was able to walk again

Pic courtesy/Ranjeet Jadhav

A seven-month-old leopard cub was successfully released back into the wild after it miraculously recovered post-treatment by the Maharashtra Forest Department and dedicated team of the NGO Wildlife SOS. A few months back, a female leopard cub was left paralysed after falling victim to a road accident near Igatpuri. The cub was brought for medical care to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre by Forest Department officers and after months of extensive medical treatment and physiotherapy with the help from experts at Wildlife SOS, the cub was able to walk again and has safely returned to the wild.

The female leopard cub was found critically injured near Igatpuri located in Nashik district and was rescued by the Forest Department and later transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center, run by Wildlife SOS in Junnar. A detailed X-ray reports revealed that the cub had sustained injuries to the spinal cord which had caused complete limb paralysis making the chances of recovery appear bleak. Determined to give her a second chance at life, the NGO’s veterinary team mustered all efforts to help the leopard walk again.

Dr. Ajay Deshmukh, a senior Veterinarian at the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Manikdoh said, “The cub’s undaunted spirit to heal and get back on her feet has been truly inspiring. Her recovery has been miraculous and we are grateful to the Forest Department for supporting our efforts to give this cub a second chance at life.”

Wildlife SOS senior veterinarian Dr. Ajay Deshmukh and his team carried out a holistic treatment inclusive of medication as well as extensive physiotherapy sessions comprising of stretching exercises, massages and assisted walks. The aim of the physiotherapy was to reduce the pain while improving movement and restoring normal muscle control. The next challenge for the team was to also ensure that the leopard gets a chance to safely return to her natural habitat. The Wildlife SOS team and Forest Department thought it best to release the cub in Igatpuri, where she was first found, as it is a suitable leopard habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS said, “This leopard was just one among the hundreds of animals in India to have fallen victim to such an incident caused by negligent driving. The absence of wildlife corridors is one reason for the recurring of such cases. On finding their territory and prey base depleting due to the unwarranted invasion of their natural habitats, wild animals are constantly forced to seek out other means for survival, usually by becoming dependent on human habitation. Unaccustomed to the noise and flow of traffic, the animals face problems while navigating the busy roads amidst speeding vehicles.”

Over the years, the number of wild animals getting killed or injured in road accidents has increased as many new road projects have come up. Wildlife Conservationists and NGOs have always been demanding strict implementation of road laws, control of speeding traffic, better lighting and installing signboards cautioning people about wildlife crossings.

