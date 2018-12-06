Mumbai Food: VFM bar in Vikhroli turns out to be a crowd pleaser

food

A newly opened VFM bar in Vikhroli throws up a mixed-bag of hits and misses

Grilled stuffed chicken. Pics/Sameer Markande

There's something a bit depressing about a bar blaring EDM chartbusters where yours is the only occupied table. Say you make all the arrangements for a massive party at home and none of the guests turn up — that's the kind of feeling we are talking about.

But to be fair, we visit Global Quarters, the bar in question, only two days after its launch. It often takes time for patrons to start frequenting an establishment. So maybe we have come to the party too early, we tell ourselves, while scanning the menu to give the place an honest chance.



Lotus honey chilli

This menu turns out to be a crowd-pleaser (which is kind of ironic given the lack of a crowd). There's something in it for everyone, be it Indian, continental or Asian dishes. But first things first — we peruse the drinks section to find an impressive range of cocktails that are reasonably priced. And after some deliberation, we pick passion de agave, the cezari and roasted nut.

Unfortunately, the bartender fails to shake things up. We mean that quite literally, since both the cezari ('295) and passion de agave ('275) haven't been mixed well enough, indicating that the cocktail shaker wasn't worked adequately hard. Plus, for a drink with tequila in it, the latter is as weak as the knowledge of history some Indian politicians display these days. The cezari, on the other hand, suffers from an overkill of peach schnapps.



Roasted nut

The roasted nut ('275) salvages the situation somewhat, however, with a noticeable kahlua flavour and a healthy topping of almond cream that leaves an unavoidable white moustache. That gives us a degree of confidence about the food menu, and in keeping with its global credentials, we order a list of items from around the world. These include chicken quesadillas (Mexico), lotus honey chilli (China), chicken gassi (India) and stuffed grilled chicken (anywhere in Europe).

The quesadillas ('275) are served first. They are flavourful enough, though you've come to the wrong place if you are looking for authenticity. The same goes for the lotus honey chilli ('250), a spicy dish that's tasty but a direct descendant of the Chindian family of food. The gassi ('310), meanwhile, is neither here nor there. "Doesn't it taste like a sukka?" our companion asks. "Kind of, except for the thick gravy," we answer.

But again, the stuffed chicken ('350) arrives at the last moment to lift our spirits. It's brimming with minced mushrooms and has a side of buttery mashed potatoes. We wouldn't say it's a gourmet affair. But for the price, it more than holds its own. And that really is the best part about Global Quarters. It's the sort of place where you can get a pint of domestic beer at almost dive-bar prices with distinctly more up-market interiors (which don't suit our taste, but others might differ). So, will it eventually start packing in the crowds? Honestly, we can't tell yet. So, let's just say that we will wait to see how this party picks up.

Time 7 pm to 1.30 am

At A wing, Kailash Business Park, Vikhroli West.

Call 30151797

