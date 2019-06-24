Let's talk: Tanushree Dutta launches YouTube channel

bollywood

Tanushree Dutta says, "This is due to requests from fans, well-wishers and supporters who have been writing to me via direct message on Instagram. They want to know about my life, spiritual journey and motivation"

Tanushree Dutta has launched her own YouTube channel (tanushreeduttaofficial). The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in India says, "This is due to requests from fans, well-wishers and supporters who have been writing to me via direct message on Instagram. They want to know about my life, spiritual journey and motivation."

The New Jersey-based actress will be sharing videos speaking her heart out on matters she has gained knowledge, information and insight on. "It's also a wonderful way to communicate directly with people who care about my thoughts and want to learn from me. I have experience walking on the path of self-realisation and spiritual awakening for more than two decades and have information to offer fellow seekers on a similar path. This is my gift to humanity and a way to offer my goodwill, hope and cheer. I intend to post a few videos sharing some good and helpful stuff that may benefit people of all age groups, ethnicities, religious backgrounds and orientation."

Last year, the actress had filed a case against Nana Patekar, accusing him of misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss (2009). Earlier this month, the Mumbai police filed a B Summary report stating that no evidence has been found against Patekar and he was given a clean chit.

Dutta claims Patekar produced bogus witnesses to lie on his behalf and till date his team is giving statements in his support to protect the actor. The actress also alleges that Patekar's foundation Naam collects money in the name of helping the farmers but doesn't provide them support.

