Lewis Hamilton lends support for wildlife conservation. See post

Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has extended his support for a campaign that empowers wildlife conservation in African and Asian countries. He Instagrammed this picture for his 21 million followers and wrote: "It's so important that we fight for those that don't have a voice, animal rights and protecting our planet's amazing wildlife. The illegal wildlife trade continues to thrive and it damages our environment and threatens endangered species. That's why I'm supporting Art for Animals, a campaign set up by conservation charity @SpaceForGiants which help to empower frontline law enforcers and prosecutors in stopping wildlife criminals across various African and Asian countries."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Urging his fans to support the cause, Hamilton said: "I've chosen this beautiful image and am buying one, if you'd like your own and to support this incredible cause, please click on the link in my bio or swipe up in my stories."

