Look as refreshing as Shamita Shetty this season in these easy steps

Shamita Shetty was snapped at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai, and the actress was seen wearing a floral lush green dress during the outing

Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 44 on June 8, and the actress celebrated her special day with near and dear ones. After ringing in her birthday with family, Shilpa hosted a brunch for friends Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Shamita Shetty, Shilpa's sister was present too at the celebration.

Shamita was seen wearing a green floral dress, and the actress looked pretty. Check it out!

Shamita Shetty at Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Floral Printed Maxi Dress:

Jaipuri Cotton Maxi Dress:

Shirt Dress:

On the work front, Shamita Shetty will be next seen in The Tenant, and it is slated to hit the silver screen later this year.

