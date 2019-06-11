Get trendy this season with these stunning jumpsuits!

bollywood-fashion

Now you can get this trendy look at home in a jiffy! Here's a list of cool jumpsuits you must have in your wardrobe to amp your style game.

Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

Jumpsuits are in fashion this season and you can never go wrong with it for any occasion. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and the DaasDev actress looked as bright as a ray of sunshine in this mustard yellow jumpsuit she opted for the outing. The actress completed her look with a pastel blue shrug and white sneakers.

1. Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit

Uptownie is an online fashion label which believes in dressing the Indian woman for both her perfect and not-so-perfect moments. You can buy this Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 799. Shop here

2. Lagotto Jumpsuit

Get a perfect casual look this season with this amazing solid jumpsuit by Lagotto. Made from premium quality rayon material, this jumpsuit is light in weight and comfortable to wear. It is an ideal pick against your valuable currency. Perfect for western wear, this jumpsuit features a well round Neck. Club this jumpsuit with heels when heading for a dinner with your beloved. Step out in this piece with your friends and relatives and garner compliments. You can buy this Lagott Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 569. Shop here

3. Zink Jumpsuit

Presented by Zink London, this jumpsuit is what you need to pep up your style quotient. It flaunts a lace pattern, which makes it look all the more appealing. Also, the round neck further gives it some edge. Crafted from premium quality fabric, it is also comfortable to wear. You can buy this Zink Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 1349. Shop here

4. Florrie Jumpsuit

Your amazing fashion sense inspires everyone. Carry forward this tradition and flaunt your best casual look teaming this piece with your favorite set. You can buy this Florrie Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 620. Shop here

5. Peoples Jumpsuit

Get a perfect casual look this season with this amazing jumpsuit made from good quality crepe material, this jumpsuit is light in weight and comfortable to wear. You can buy this Peoples Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 899. Shop here

