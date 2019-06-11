Get trendy this season with these stunning jumpsuits!
Now you can get this trendy look at home in a jiffy! Here's a list of cool jumpsuits you must have in your wardrobe to amp your style game.
Jumpsuits are in fashion this season and you can never go wrong with it for any occasion. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and the DaasDev actress looked as bright as a ray of sunshine in this mustard yellow jumpsuit she opted for the outing. The actress completed her look with a pastel blue shrug and white sneakers.
Now you can get this trendy look at home in a jiffy! Here's a list of cool jumpsuits you must have in your wardrobe to amp your style game.
1. Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit
Uptownie is an online fashion label which believes in dressing the Indian woman for both her perfect and not-so-perfect moments. You can buy this Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 799. Shop here
2. Lagotto Jumpsuit
Get a perfect casual look this season with this amazing solid jumpsuit by Lagotto. Made from premium quality rayon material, this jumpsuit is light in weight and comfortable to wear. It is an ideal pick against your valuable currency. Perfect for western wear, this jumpsuit features a well round Neck. Club this jumpsuit with heels when heading for a dinner with your beloved. Step out in this piece with your friends and relatives and garner compliments. You can buy this Lagott Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 569. Shop here
3. Zink Jumpsuit
Presented by Zink London, this jumpsuit is what you need to pep up your style quotient. It flaunts a lace pattern, which makes it look all the more appealing. Also, the round neck further gives it some edge. Crafted from premium quality fabric, it is also comfortable to wear. You can buy this Zink Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 1349. Shop here
4. Florrie Jumpsuit
Your amazing fashion sense inspires everyone. Carry forward this tradition and flaunt your best casual look teaming this piece with your favorite set. You can buy this Florrie Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 620. Shop here
5. Peoples Jumpsuit
Get a perfect casual look this season with this amazing jumpsuit made from good quality crepe material, this jumpsuit is light in weight and comfortable to wear. You can buy this Peoples Jumpsuit at a discounted price for Rs 899. Shop here
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
HACKED! Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked by Pro-Pakistan Turkish Group