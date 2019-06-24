Maharashtra government owes Rs 481.52 crore water bills to BMC

national

The BMC has an outstanding revenue of over Rs 2092.02 crore for about the last two decades

Mantralaya

State government owes the civic body about Rs481.52 crore only in water bills that run over the years. Housing and Home departments owe BMC maximum amount of dues, not just this, even Chief Minister Bungalow's water bill of Rs 7.4 lakh is due of last year along with other 18 other ministers. While the Housing department that owes Rs290 crore, Home department owes Rs96 crore. The BMC has an outstanding revenue of over Rs 2092.02 crore for about the last two decades.

While the disparity in recovering the dues of water used is from the BMC’s end, as no action is taken against the government water meters but recovery is only focused on private residential and commercial structures. The civic officials, however, stated that as the amount to be recovered is higher from such private buildings, we focus on this, whereas the government agencies are intimated through various written correspondence.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC may finally approve bid for plastic recycling

A senior civic official, not willing to be named, said, “The outstanding amount is collated since 2001 when we started the computerisation of the bills and the amount also includes 2% of monthly additional charges for defaulting the bills. Even as we do not disconnect the supply of government agencies, we are continuously sending them reminders of the pending dues.” Ashok Tawadia, Hydraulic Engineer was not available for comment.

State government officials explaining about the pending amounts of official residences of CM and other Ministers however have clarified that there was some difference in the billing amount thus there was a delay, last payment was done in November and the remaining amount will be paid to the BMC at the earliest.

Also Read: Year after ban, Mumbai still not plastic-free

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates