Maharashtra schools find ways to get around Marathi rule

Representational image

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Marathi would be compulsory in all schools in the state, be it CBSE, ICSE, state board or IB board.

Schools said that to make the language accessible to the students, they would have to walk the extra mile.

The principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya told The Times of India, “We offer Sanskrit as the third subject and German after Class VI. Our students keep moving cities and hence we do not offer the regional languages in most of our schools.” The school hosts a 22-day festival every year where students are taught conversational words and greeting in regional languages.

The director of an international school which does not offer the subject said, “Most of our students are not Marathi-speaking and join us from other cities in higher classes. Sometimes, we also have students coming to our school after studying abroad for a few years and teaching them a regional language is not possible."

The language is offered but is made easy in many schools. Farzana Dohadwala from Fazlani L’Academie Globale, Mazgaon said, “We have made the subject compulsory but make sure it is taught in the way IB prescribes us to teach other languages. We educate our students by holding events where we showcase dramas and plays. This way, even if a student joins in a higher class, the student can catch up within a term with some extra help."

