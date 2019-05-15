Mahesh Babu receives appreciation for Maharshi from the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu

regional-cinema

Superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th film 'Maharshi', which is winning accolades from across the quarters for its versatile narrative has received the biggest appreciation now! The actor has given an exemplary performance with all three shades of Rishi, and is not only receiving remarkable reviews from fans, but has also led the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu to congratulate him for his terrific acting.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's spectacular work the Vice President wrote on his social media handle, "With a rural theme, a film that highlights the need for farm conservation and support for the elderly, Maharshi is a remarkable film that everyone needs to watch. It highlights the greatness of the rural population and the importance of agriculture."

Reacting on the same, Mahesh Babu replied, "Sir.. This is such an honour for me personally & our whole team... it can't get better than this. Thank you Sir, your words have inspired us to keep doing more films like "Maharshi".. on behalf of Team Maharshi....humbled, Sir"

Sir.. This is such an honour for me personally & our whole team... it can't get better than this. Thank you Sir, your words have inspired us to keep doing more films like "Maharshi".. on behalf of Team Maharshi... humbled, Sir. ððð https://t.co/ML50Cf6QgJ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 14, 2019

Mahesh Babu is essaying the role of an NRI businessman who returns to his homeland where he becomes the hero of the poor and oppressed farmers. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office and continues to entertain the audience.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit Bharat Ane Nenu for his role of the Chief Minister, Mahesh Babu made his fans believe more on as if he was a real character from the film. Following this, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving an immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the superstar's career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on May 9, 2019.

