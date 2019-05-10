Maharshi: Mahesh Babu celebrates the film's success with his entire team

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi released on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and his fans can't stop gushing about it. The film earned great reviews and the Tollywood star celebrated this success with his team

Mahesh Babu with his team.

Mahesh Babu delivered a stupendous performance with the remarkable character of Rishi in Maharshi. The film is his 25th one and his fans did a massive celebration to celebrate this milestone achieved by him. Now that the film hit the theatres, and after a day of its release, the film opened to a great response from the audience. To celebrate the massive opening of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu got along with his film's crew members and team to cherish it.

It was his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who took to her Instagram account to share the snapshots from Maharshi's celebration:

View this post on Instagram Celebrating #maharshi♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) onMay 9, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

After winning hearts from across quarters, not only in India but internationally as well, Mahesh Babu's fans can't stop praising the actor's role. His much-awaited character of Rishi Kumar showcases the actor essaying the role of an NRI tycoon. His character highlights the actor as a go-getter belonging to a middle-class family, who fears failure with his tremendous effort. The actor in a turn of events climbs the ladder of success and becomes the CEO of a New-York based technology giant.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit 'Bharat Aenu Nenu' for his role of the Chief Minister made his fans believe whether he is a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving an immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar's career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on May 9, 2019. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar has also wished his love and luck on his Instagram before the film's release.

Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar had also wished the Tollywood star for Maharshi. In his wish, he wrote, "Hi Guys as we all know that Mahesh Babu is a celebrated superstar. he's absolutely amazing his screen presence, the way he moves just everything about Mahesh and I am very excited to celebrate with him his 25th Film. His 25th film Maharshi releases on 9th of May and I am so excited to watch it and I am sure you guys too. he is beyond amazing a superstar and here's too many many blockbusters ahead for you Mahesh. May the force of box office and audience love always be with you. here's wishing you all the best on your 25th release from me and all of us at Dharma productions."

Does that hint at a potential collaboration between Karan Johar and Mahesh Babu in the near future?

