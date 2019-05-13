Mahesh Babu marks a half century at the box office with Maharshi

regional-cinema

Collecting Rs 49.13 crore after its opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharshi gives out a strong social message through the touching performance of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu closes in on a half-century at the box office with his 25th feature film, Maharshi. The superstar's stardom has got his fans swarming to theatres to watch their favourite actor on the big screen. The film opening with 90 per cent occupancy on its first Monday is a sign that the film is here to stay.

Collecting Rs 49.13 crore after its opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharshi gives out a strong social message through the touching performance of Mahesh Babu. The actor has left all sections of the audience impressed with his brilliant performance replete with emotions and drama.

The fans' amazing response has got Mahesh Babu delighted. The 25th film of his remarkable career will be the one to remember for his fans as well as the star himself. The movie is seen climbing the box office ladder at a fast pace.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit Bharat Aenu Nenu for his role of the chief minister, Mahesh Babu made his fans believe that he was a real character from the film. Following this stellar performance, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving an immensely positive response from his fans.

In fact, to celebrate the massive opening of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu got along with his film's crew members and team to cherish it. Namrata Shirodkar, his actress wife, took to her Instagram account to share the snapshots from Maharshi's celebration:

View this post on Instagram Celebrating #maharshi♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) onMay 9, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar had also wished the Tollywood star for Maharshi. In his message, he wrote, "Hi Guys as we all know that Mahesh Babu is a celebrated superstar. he's absolutely amazing his screen presence, the way he moves just everything about Mahesh and I am very excited to celebrate with him his 25th Film. His 25th film Maharshi releases on 9th of May and I am so excited to watch it and I am sure you guys too..."

Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on May 9, 2019.

