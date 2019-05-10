Mahesh Babu delivers career's best opening with his 25th release, Maharshi

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu's 25th film opened at 24.6 Cr which proves the kind of fan support that Mahesh Babu holds from across the nation

Maharshi poster

Mahesh Babu is truly a superstar as his 25th release Maharshi receives the biggest opening of all times, in his career. Currently, Mahesh Babu is celebrating the massive opening of the film with the entire team of Maharshi.

The actor's 25th film opened at 24.6 Cr which proves the kind of fan support that Mahesh Babu holds from across the nation. Mahesh Babu attended the Maharshi screening with his family and beloved ones.

The actor who is known for his brave choice of films is creating headlines ever since the much-awaited trailer released. His inimitable punch on dialogues standing in the custody has not only garnered recognition from his fans but also from Bollywood.

In the recent development of events, being carved in a rare form of honour, Superstar Mahesh Babu earned a greater privilege owing to his fandom to get standing at the Madame Tussauds' features. The wax statue was launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas.

Acknowledging the statue as merit, the Superstar explained the importance of his statue. His much-awaited character of Rishi Kumar showcases the actor essaying the role of an NRI tycoon. His character highlights the actor is a go-getter belonging to a middle-class family who fears failure with his tremendous effort.

The actor in a turn off events climbs the ladder of success and becomes the CEO of a New York-based technology giant.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit 'Bharat Aenu Nenu' for his role of the Chief Minister made his fans believe whether he is a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving an immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar's career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on May 9, 2019.

