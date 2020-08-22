Mahesh Bhatt under fire again after his chat with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

Mahesh Bhatt faced renewed backlash after screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between him and Rhea Chakraborty went viral. A section of netizens claimed that people like him "do not deserve to be respected."

The screenshots suggest that Chakraborty informed the filmmaker that she was leaving Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhatt wrote, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable." Chakraborty responded, "Have found some courage."

"This CR?ZY man Mahesh Bhatt is Psych?tic himself & then goes around labelling others depressed, cr?zy. Parveen Babi was labelled crazy by him & then he tried playing same stunt with Sushant #SushantSinghRajput #MaheshBhatt #CBIForSSR (sic)," retorted a user.

"#MaheshBhatt, Respect and care for senior citizens.. But what about citizens like Mahesh Bhatt?? The younger generation is ashamed becoz of him!!," tweeted another user.

A section of netizens allege that it was Mahesh Bhatt who started talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's depression after his death, just as he spoke about actress Parveen Babi's mental health in the past.

