Man beats wife to death in Mumbra; daughter tries to 'wake up' dead mom

A Mumbra man allegedly murdered his wife for delay in bringing to him the bottle of alcohol he had asked for. On Friday night, the local police arrested Pravin Purabia after his seven-year-old daughter narrated the story to them.

According to police, 30-year-old Purabia worked as a labourer and lived with his wife Santoshi and two children, one daughter and a three-year-old son. On Friday morning, the two children were at home even as Santoshi, who worked as domestic help, left for work. Purabia, police say, called her and asked her to buy him alcohol and bring it home immediately.

A Mumbra police official, not wishing to be identified, said that cops got involved when Purabia's 50-year-old mother Manda, who had been told that Santoshi had consumed poison, decided report the matter to the police. When cops arrived at the spot, they found her body lying near the bathroom with injuries and on the back, blood on her mouth and head, and clothes ripped.

"We found it suspicious and therefore we took her seven-year-old girl to one side and asked about her mother. She narrated the incident and said that her mother reached home late with the alcohol and then her father started beating her up with a wooden stick. When neighbours tried to interfere, he locked the door and beat her to death. Later, the girl said she tried to wake up her mother but she remained unconscious."

Mumbra police station Senior Police Inspector, Madhukar Kad said, "We have arrested the accused and have come to know that he used to beat his wife a lot. The body has been sent for postmortem and will be handed over to the family later."

