Man hiding from police farts loudly, gives away his location

international

The suspect was wanted by the police for the alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was hiding from the police, but his body chose the worse time to relieve itself and blew his cover

Representational image

A serious incident took a hilarious turn for this unlucky thief who was trying to escape police but got caught after his body functions betrayed him. Law enforcement in the US uses a scent-tracking device called K-9, in case they want to track a suspect through smell. But in this unfortunate case, the Missouri police did not require the device to track down the culprit.

Also Read: Girl with stomach ache finds out 100 bubble tea balls stuck in stomach

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Liberty police were on a lookout for a suspect who had a felony warrant issued against him. The suspect was wanted by the police for the alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was hiding from the police, but his body chose the worse time to relieve itself and blew his cover. The accused let out a fart so loud, that it grabbed the police's attention and got him busted.

Also Read: 84-year-old man's hilarious matrimonial ad will leave you in splits!

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted this hilarious incident on the social media website, Facebook with a quirky caption, "We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!." This post by the Clay County Sheriff's Office took the internet by storm and bagged around 2 lakh likes and several comments. This is how the netizens reacted:

In another incident, a robber being hunted by cops decided to abandon around to Rs 1.56 crore in the middle of a street and fled the spot. This incident took place on May 27 when the Kottapuram Police Station’s police personnel decided to give the suspicious person a run for his money. After stealing around Rs 1.5 crore from a residence located in Anna Salai, the robber was spotted carrying three bags full of cash around 2.30 am by police personnel on night patrol. While trying to flee the crime scene, the clumsy burglar accidentally dropped one of the bags which led to suspicion.

Also Read: Men disguised as a bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will leave you in splits!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates