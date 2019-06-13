Girl with stomach ache finds out 100 bubble tea balls stuck in stomach
The girl was rushed to hospital after suffering from a bad appetite and constipation for five days and the CT scan revealed 100 "bubble tea" balls trapped in her stomach
A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised for severe constipation and stomach aches and a CT scan revealed 100 "bubble tea" balls trapped in her stomach which led to all her problems. The girl identified as Xiao Shen was rushed to hospital after suffering from a bad appetite and constipation for five days in China.
"The girl, who lived in Zhejiang province, complained of being constipated, not being able to eat, and was suffering from stomachaches. Her parents finally sent her to the hospital on May 28," stated Asia One report. Baffled doctors found "many unusual spherical shadows in her abdomen" which was revealed in the CT scan. These turned out to be around a hundred undigested tapioca pearls from bubble tea she had consumed.
Doctor Zhang Louzhen, who treated the girl, said it would take more than a cup of bubble tea for such a significant amount of pearls to have accumulated in the girl’s abdomen. Her intestines, stomach and rectum had been saturated with the bubble tea balls. The doctor suspected the tapioca balls inside the girl had been accumulating over a long period of time. He prescribed a laxative to help her pass the balls. The medic also stated tapioca starch could be hard to digest and the bubble tea shops might add artificial preservatives to these balls to improve the texture.
