Doctors remove 116 iron nails, wire from man's stomach in Rajasthan

national

The patient visited the government hospital in Bundi for the check-up after complaining of stomach pain

Representational picture

Bundi: The doctors of a government hospital in Bundi in Rajasthan have removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 40-year-old man. Dr. Anil Saini said, " In operation of man, we have removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from his stomach. The size of the nail is 6.5 centimetre. The operation has been done successfully. The patient is a bit mentally unstable and does not respond to our questions. He did not tell how so many nails entered his stomach. He is doing fine now."

The patient visited the government hospital for the check-up after complaining of stomach pain.

"I was stunned after noticing the bunch of nails in his X-ray report after which I asked him to have one more X-ray. Similarities reflected in both reports, thereafter, the patient was operated successfully," Saini said.

The patient, identified as Bhola Shankar, had come for a medical check-up on Sunday following pain in the stomach for the last few days. The condition of the patient is normal and he was speaking properly post operation, Dr Saini further said.

"However, he is not being able to narrate as to how he happened to swallow such a huge quantity of objects. The iron nails could have proved fatal if any of these had entered his intestine," the doctor added.

The patient worked as a gardener and his family members were also not able to tell as to how he swallowed the objects, the surgeon said. The doctor said a similar case had taken place in Kolkata, where iron nails measuring 2.5 cm were removed from the stomach of a patient.

In July 2017, at least 150 needles and nails were also removed from the body of Badrilal (56), a Bundi resident, at a Faridabad hospital.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates