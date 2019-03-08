Man steals mobile phone from passenger at Dadar station, nabbed through CCTV camera

crime

Police said that a thief was detected at Dadar station and recovered Samsung Mobile phone from the accused

Railway Protection Force on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old pickpocketer in action with the help of CCTV surveillance. Police said that a thief was detected operating at Dadar station and recovered Samsung mobile phone from the accused.

The police noticed a suspicious activity of a thief, who was moving suspiciously near a passenger at the lounge area at around 2 AM through CCTV camera installed in Dadar station. The victim was sleeping while the accused was on the prowl. Assistant Sub Inspector Ratan Singh and on-duty CCTV monitoring staff SR Gohe, who were monitoring Dadar Railway station through CCTV camera, immediately directed constable Vijay Bhosale to keep a watchful eye on the suspect in the lounge area.

The CCTV camera recorded the activity of the thief, who stole the mobile phone from a sleeping passenger from his pant pocket and walked away towards the taxi stand. Gohe, who was monitoring the CCTV, informed Bhosale about the thief's attire and his movements over the phone. With the identification of the accused, Bhosale arrested him at the lounge area and he was taken into custody for investigation.

During interrogation, the accused identified as Deva Tatebuwa Giri, a resident of Nanded, confessed to the crime he committed at the Dadar Station. Police then conducted a search and recovered the mobile from the accused. As part of a standard procedure, the police handed over the stolen property to the GRP.

Meanwhile, the victim identified as Amey Ramchandra Sarang 43, a Titwala resident, approached RPF office Dadar to register a case of theft, involving his mobile phone. A case was registered against the accused under section 379 of the Indian penal code and 147 Indian railway act and a statement from the victim was recorded following which, police handed over the stolen property to the victim.

