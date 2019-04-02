bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi to release in China this month

Assured that the film's message of valour and women empowerment will resonate with the audience, Kangana Ranaut had ambitious plans for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi from the onset. Encouraged by the film's success at the Indian box office following its January release, the actor-director is now ready to take her labour of love to China.

A trade insider reveals, "Even when Manikarnika was in the development stage, the makers had discussed the possibility of releasing it in China. In fact, Kangana and Kamal Jain [producer] had met Aamir Khan last year to understand the dynamics of the market. The film's release date is yet to be locked, but it will hit screens only post-April 15. It will be the first female-led Bollywood film in the country."



Over the past few years, Aamir and Salman Khan have steadily built a fan base in the neighbouring country. The stupendous success of their offerings have paved the way for Bollywood to tap into a new market. Confirming the development, Jain says that the Rani Laxmibai biopic, by virtue of its story, is likely to strike a chord with Chinese viewers.

"China is a great market for Bollywood films. As Manikarnika is a female-led film, it has an edge over [other offerings]. More importantly, it depicts a common enemy in the British colonial forces. To see a female warrior fighting them would serve as exciting content for their market."

