Maharashtra: Medium-intensity earthquake hits Palghar
Palghar has been witnessing a series of low-intensity earthquakes since last week
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.
3.8-magnitude earthquake near Nashik, 6th light-intensity quake in Maharashtra in last 4 days
A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4.
The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe